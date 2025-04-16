Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, evaluates Moloco Research Shows How The Mobile Gaming Industry Can Find New Sustainable Growth, released April 15, 2025, and Core Gaming, Siyata Mobile's (NASDAQ: SYTA) (Siyata) merger target.





Top gaming apps are boosting customer lifetime value (LTV) by up to 6% through re-engagement, creative optimization, and global expansion.

Moloco's Blueprint: The Shift to Sustainable Success

Moloco's Senior Insights Manager, Tom Shadbolt, stated, "The industry is shifting towards long-term value over short-term volume, requiring a more strategic approach to user acquisition and engagement."

With install-to-payer conversion rates up 6% and LTV rising 6% for Day 30/90 cohorts, top apps are milking existing users via smarter experiences.



Core Gaming is nailing re-engagement. Its proprietary BI platform dissects marketing channels, funneling ads to high-LTV players partnerships.

Creative optimization is Core's forte: in-house AI tools cut production by 40%, boosting content 50% for tailored ads that convert. Moloco notes 6% payer conversion gains industry-wide; Core's 43 million MAUs suggest it's outpacing peers, leveraging AppLovin as both rival and client.

Core's audience spans 140 countries.

Its AI distribution platform optimizes ads in real-time. Core's niche-targeting, building games for specific audiences, flips traditional models.





ValueScope, LLC, a Marshall & Stevens company, is recognized as the gold standard in financial valuation. From blockbuster mergers to high-stakes litigation, ValueScope has left its mark on some of Wall Street's prime transactions, wielding a meticulous approach that's the envy of the Street.

Please click here to view ValueScope's Core Gaming valuation report.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, including first responders, transportation, logistics, and more. Their mission is to enable effective communication in critical moments through innovative technology.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 MarketNews is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, we are dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. We take great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help our clients reach their target audience.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to 24/7 Market News disclosure or https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ for disclaimer information. 24/7MN will receive $2500 from a third party for covering Siyata this week and providing other services.

