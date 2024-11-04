Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2024) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a market research platform, global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to provide data analytics for an international research organization. This new agreement extends the contract announced on November 3, 2023, demonstrating the continued trust and growing partnership between RIWI and its client.

The value announced today to RIWI is $1.29 million CAD in revenues for the first 12 months, with an additional option year, for a total in new revenues of $2.65 million CAD plus applicable taxes.

"We are thrilled to continue and expand our partnership with this international research organization," said Greg Wong, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer.

"These new revenues not only reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative data solutions but also demonstrate our ability to adapt and grow with our clients' needs. The extended agreement underscores the strength of our relationship and the value we bring to our partners."

"We look forward to leveraging our expertise and data streams to continue delivering high-quality, actionable insights for our client on a continuous basis," Mr. Wong added.

A Director of the Company will receive a commission of 5% of the contract value for the Director's role in securing and building this client relationship.

About RIWI

RIWI is a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Greg Wong"

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

