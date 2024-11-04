voxeljet AG (OTCMKTS: VJTTY) (the 'Company', 'voxeljet', or 'we'), a provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today released selected financial information related to the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. This information is unaudited.

HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period last year Total revenue slightly increased by 0.3% to kEUR 6,188 from kEUR 6,167 Gross profit margin increased significantly to 32.6% from 26.8% (+ 5.8 percentage points) Total gross profit increased significantly by 22.2% to kEUR 2,018 from kEUR 1,652. Services revenues increased by 3.5% to kEUR 2,879 from kEUR 2,781. Systems revenues decreased by 2.3% to kEUR 3,309 from kEUR 3,386.



Nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period last year Total revenue increased by 0.05% to kEUR 19,028 from kEUR 19,019 Gross profit margin increased significantly to 36.6% from 28.5% (+ 8.1 percentage points) Total gross profit increased significantly by 28.4% to kEUR 6,960 from kEUR 5,422 Services revenues increased by 10.6% to kEUR 9,347 from kEUR 8,449. Systems revenues decreased by 8.4% to kEUR 9,681 from kEUR 10,570.



Full year 2024 revenue is now expected to be between 30.0 and 32.0 million euros (lowered from 32.5 and 33.5 million euros)

Mr. Rudolf Franz, Chief Executive Officer of voxeljet, commented: "In our on-demand printing Services segment, demand continued to be very robust both in Europe and the US.

Over the last weeks, demand in Europe has been softer but we are optimistic that this picks up again soon. In our Systems segment, we continue to work on collecting orders. Just recently, we sold our largest printer, the VX4000, to a client in Slovenia. We are behind our plans in China and are monitoring the situation carefully.

It is great to see that gross margins in both segments improved significantly, both for the third quarter and nine-months ended September 30, 2024. We continue to optimize costs wherever possible."

Regarding the new, extremely large 3D printer prototype for GE Wind Energy: the development and assembly is progressing as planned. Last month we achieved a significant technical milestone by printing for the first time.

Regarding High Speed Sintering (HSS): all systems that we had on stock are sold and we start the assembly of the next two systems shortly. We see high interest in this new printer and are talking to possible clients in Germany and abroad.

ORDER BACKLOG FOR 3D PRINTERS

30 September 2024 30 September 2023 Order Backlog value (kEUR) 8,680 11,737 Number of printers in order backlog 9 15 Note: unaudited

ABOUT VOXELJET

voxeljet's roots reach back to the year 1995 with the first successful dosing of UV-resins. In the context of a "hidden" project, initial 3D-printing tests were performed at the Technical University Munich. Our company was founded on May 5, 1999 as a spin-off from TUM in Munich with a clear vision in mind: to establish a new manufacturing standard by developing new generative processes for the series-production of complex components using 3D printing. In the beginning, operations were launched with four employees at the TUM. Today, we are a globally acting, leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand 3D printed parts to industrial and commercial customers. Components manufactured with the help of our technology are flying in space, make mobility more efficient and the production of new engineering solutions possible. Visit our website www.voxeljet.com, and follow us on Linkedin, or on Twitter.

Fly through our HQs in Germany: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVt4h_6oWkc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241104186147/en/

Contacts:

Johannes Pesch Director Purchasing, Business Development Investor Relations Phone: +49 (821) 7483 172