Ikonisys (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancers through a unique, fully automated solution for medical analysis laboratories, today announces the start of a collaboration with SYNLAB Italy, part of SYNLAB Group, a leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe, for the implementation of Ikoniscope, the advanced platform based on Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), in Italy. This initiative marks a significant step in enhancing oncological diagnosis accuracy and optimizing personalized treatments for patients.

Ikoniscope by Ikonisys is renowned for its ability to accurately analyze tumor cells through advanced automated imaging techniques based on FISH. This approach enables precise identification of specific genetic alterations, crucial for early diagnosis and personalized oncological treatments. Ikoniscope thus represents a cornerstone in SYNLAB's strategy to improve diagnostic accuracy and optimize therapies for patients.

"We are proud to collaborate with SYNLAB Italy and bring our advanced diagnostic solutions at the forefront of healthcare innovation. Together, we aim to set new standards of excellence in diagnostic precision, enhancing patient care and outcomes. Our shared vision is to empower healthcare providers with the tools and insights needed to make informed decisions, ultimately improving the lives of patients in Italy and beyond. This collaboration reflects SYNLAB's commitment to offering cutting-edge diagnostic solutions", says Francesco Trisolini, COO at Ikonisys Group.

Positive Impact for the Industry

With its ability to process high volumes of analyses efficiently, Ikoniscope provides critical added value for SYNLAB in ensuring high-quality service to an expanding number of patients. SYNLAB's adoption of Ikoniscope not only meets the growing demand for diagnostic precision but also addresses the increasing need for innovative solutions in the oncology sector.

New Perspectives in Pap Tests

Thanks to Ikonisys technology integrated into SYNLAB's diagnostic framework, the introduction of Ikoniscope marks a transformative leap in the accuracy and precision of Pap test diagnostics. Specifically tailored for identify ASCUS (Atypical Squamous Cell of Unknowned Significance) and LSIL (Low-grade Squamous Intraepithelial Lesions) cells, this advanced system not only enhances the detection of subtle cellular abnormalities but also provides detailed insights into their genetic characteristics. This capability is pivotal in predicting the potential progression of low-grade neoplasia, thereby facilitating earlier intervention and more effective treatment strategies.

Through this collaboration, Ikonisys continues its commitment to pushing the boundaries of diagnostic technology, ensuring that healthcare providers have access to the most advanced tools available to better serve their patients. Together with SYNLAB, Ikonisys looks forward to advancing the field of oncological diagnosis.

SYNLAB Italy is part of SYNLAB Group, the largest European provider of clinical laboratory and medical diagnostic, as well as specialty testing services, by revenue and number of tests. SYNLAB offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostic and testing services for patients, practicing doctors, clinics and the pharmaceutical industry.

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20 and Ikoniscope20max platforms, fully-automated solutions designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

