Solid third quarter 2024 at €1,334 m

up 9% at reported and constant currency

SUSTAINED GROWTH Gross Sales up 9% reported and up 9% at constant currency to €1,334 m

Geographic consolidation with M&A strategy paying off in APAC and solid growth in NAM at 11% at constant currency

YTD growth up 9% reported and up 10% at constant currency

FY-24 outlook confirmed

Exclusive Networks (Euronext Paris: EXN), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announces its Gross Sales and IFRS Revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Please note that management will not hold a conference call on November 5, 2024, as originally scheduled.

Jesper Trolle, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

I'm pleased to report that we had a solid third quarter, considering persistent challenging market conditions. We delivered continued growth, with gross sales at €1,334 million, up 9% both at constant currency and reported. This performance was mainly driven by APAC, up 71%, and Americas, up 11%.

In APAC, the integration of the Nextgen Group has strengthened and accelerated our growth, demonstrating that our M&A strategy aimed at geographic consolidation in the ANZ is paying off.

Our fundamentals are solid, our reputation as a trusted partner continues to be appreciated by vendors and customers alike, with retention rates consistently above 100%, paving the way for continued growth.

Even though deals have slipped due to lengthening decision-making processes, we see the year ending on a positive note, with a double-digit booking growth in the second and third quarters, confirming our confidence in achieving our 2024 guidance.

Q3 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Net vendors retention rate1 were at 105% on a rolling 12-month basis at Q3-24 (vs 122% in Q3-23) with Net customers retention rates1 at 104% on a rolling 12-month basis at Q3-24 (vs 121% in Q3-23), supported by the sustained demand for our vendors' solutions and the continued engagement of our channel partners.

Q3 2024 Gross sales

in million Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Variation Reported Constant Currency* EMEA 973 992 +2% +2% AMERICAS 157 173 +10% +11% APAC 99 169 +71% +72% GROUP 1,228 1,334 +9% +9%

* Variation at constant currency is computed using the third quarter of 2023 rates applied to the third quarter of 2024 Gross sales. The USD, GBP and PLN evolved as follows; 1EUR: 1.087 USD; 1EUR: 0.851 GBP, 1EUR: 4.306 PLN respectively for Q4 2024 and 1EUR: 1.084 USD; 1EUR: 0.871 GBP, 1EUR: 4.584 PLN respectively for Q3 2023.

Gross sales were €1,334 million, an increase of 9% year over year on a reported basis, 9% at constant currency. Part of this reported growth (5.5%) was driven by M&A activities with the integration of NextGen Group. The remainder of the growth was a combination of Existing vendors in their current geographies (1.6%), vendors entering into new geographies (1.0%) and new vendor relationship (0.5%).

Growth has been impacted by slippage of deals into Q4. As Q4 is the last quarter of the calendar year, the Company is confident to achieve a solid Q4 vs LY.

EMEA (74% of total quarterly Gross sales): Gross sales rose to €992 million, an increase of €19 million or +2% at reported and at constant currency

AMERICAS (13% of total quarterly Gross sales): Gross sales were €173 million, up +10% reported or +11% at constant currency.

APAC (13% of total quarterly Gross sales): Gross sales were up to 169 million, up 71% year over year on reported basis and 72% at constant currency. The organic growth of APAC is 3.4% reported, 3.8% at constant currency experiencing its second quarter of positive growth vs LY, which clearly demonstrates our recovery capabilities.

In Q3-24, Gross sales mix grew towards Software and Support Maintenance, in line with the strategy in place and confirming the relevance of the value proposition. Hardware on a rolling 12-month basis decreased to 23% of the Group (vs 26% in Q3-23), Software was up at 51% (vs 48% in Q3-23) and Support Maintenance was stable at 26% (vs 26% in Q3-23).

Cloud-based business accounted for 34% of the Group in Q3-24 on a rolling 12-month basis, up 6 points compared to Q3-23 in line with our digital growth strategy.

Q3 2024 IFRS Revenue

in million Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Variation Reported Constant Currency* EMEA 275 281 +2% +3% AMERICAS 64 80 +24% +26% APAC 39 55 +42% +43% GROUP 378 415 +10% +11%

Variation at constant currency is computed using the third quarter of 2023 rates applied to the third quarter of 2024 revenue.

IFRS Revenue takes into account the recognition of the sales of support and maintenance on a Net Margin basis as per IFRS as Exclusive Networks is not the primary obligor for these solutions. IFRS Revenue reached €415 million, up 10% on a reported basis, in line with Gross sales evolution.

2024 OUTLOOK

In an environment still challenged by macroeconomic volatility, we remain confident in meeting our FY 2024 guidance:

Gross sales growth in a range between 10% and 12% at constant currency

growth in a range between 10% and 12% at constant currency Net margin in the range of €500 million to €515 million

in the range of €500 million to €515 million Adj. EBIT in the range of €200 and €210 million

in the range of €200 and €210 million Adj. Operating FCF above 80% of Adj. EBITDA

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS SINCE SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Refinancing of the Group

As described in the press release issued by the Company on July 24, 2024, a consortium comprising CD&R and Everest UK HoldCo Limited, an entity controlled by the Permira funds and the majority shareholder of Exclusive Networks, is contemplating to acquire a majority shareholding in the Company (the "Block Acquisition"), which will be followed by a simplified mandatory tender offer on the remaining Company shares (the "Offer"), and if the legal conditions are met the implementation of a squeeze-out at the end of the Offer (together, the "Transaction"). In the context of the Transaction, and as also described in the press release of July 24, 2024, it is contemplated for the Company and Everest SubBidco to enter into new facilities agreement in order to, among others, finance the payment of the exceptional distribution approved by the shareholders meeting of October 31, 2024, and globally to refinance the existing indebtedness of the Group.

The Board of the company approved on November 4, 2024, the corresponding senior facilities agreement to which, among others, the Company and its subsidiary Everest SubBidco will be borrowers, which is in line with the conditions announced in July 2024 and will comprise a term loan made available to Everest SubBidco for a maximum principal amount of €925,000,000, deferred term loans made available to Everest SubBidco for a maximum combined principal amount of €235,000,000 and a revolving credit facility made available, among others, to the Company and Everest SubBidco for a principal amount of €235,000,000. A term loan is also available to Etna French Bidco under the senior facilities agreement for a maximum principal amount of €425,000,000 to finance the Block Acquisition, the Offer and if applicable the subsequent squeeze-out.

CONFERENCE CALL

As mentioned at the beginning of this press release, please note that management will not be holding a conference call on November 5, 2024, as originally planned.

PROVISIONAL CALENDAR

FY 2024 Financial Results: March 25, 2025.

APPENDICES

9 months of 2024 Gross Sales

in million 9 months of 2023 9 months of 2024 Variation Reported Constant Currency* EMEA 2,795 2,971 +6% +7% AMERICAS 455 487 +7% +7% APAC 310 440 +42% +44% GROUP 3,560 3,898 +9% +10%

* Variation at constant currency is computed using the third quarter of 2023 rates applied to the third quarter of 2024 Gross sales. The USD, GBP and PLN evolved as follows; 1EUR: 1.087 USD; 1EUR: 0.851 GBP, 1EUR: 4.306 PLN respectively for Q4 2024 and 1EUR: 1.084 USD; 1EUR: 0.871 GBP, 1EUR: 4.584 PLN respectively for Q3 2023.

9 months of 2024 IFRS Revenue

in million 9 months of 2023 9 months of 2024 Variation Reported Constant Currency* EMEA 842 800 -5% -4% AMERICAS 179 203 +13% +14% APAC 134 136 +1% +3% GROUP 1,155 1,139 -1% -1%

Variation at constant currency is computed using 9 months of 2023 rates applied to 9 months of 2024 revenue.

Gross sales to revenue reconciliation

in million Q3-23 9 months of 2023 Q3-24 9 months of 2024 Gross sales 1,228 3,560 1,334 3,898 Agent vs principal IFRS 15 (850) (2,405) (918) (2,759) Revenue 378 1,155 415 1,139

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks (EXN) is a global cybersecurity specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 45 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organisation.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit www.exclusive-networks.com.

1 Defined as reported rolling 12 months Gross sales generated in year N from vendors/customers active in year N-1 divided by reported rolling 12 months Gross Sales from the same vendors/customers in year N-1.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241104955936/en/

