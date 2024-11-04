Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
04.11.24
15:29 Uhr
1,520 Euro
-0,040
-2,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5001,83019:03
Dow Jones News
04.11.2024 18:49 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Nov-2024 / 17:18 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
4 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               4 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      111,502 
Highest price paid per share:         134.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          130.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 132.0011p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,486,879 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (332,486,879) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      132.0011p                    111,502

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
2               134.00          08:40:18         00308471563TRLO1     XLON 
1286              134.00          08:40:18         00308471564TRLO1     XLON 
1169              134.00          08:40:18         00308471565TRLO1     XLON 
1316              133.50          09:11:17         00308500374TRLO1     XLON 
390              133.50          09:19:21         00308507330TRLO1     XLON 
1316              133.50          09:19:21         00308507331TRLO1     XLON 
1039              133.50          09:19:21         00308507332TRLO1     XLON 
1039              133.50          09:19:21         00308507333TRLO1     XLON 
200              133.50          09:20:12         00308508136TRLO1     XLON 
660              133.50          09:20:12         00308508137TRLO1     XLON 
1656              133.00          09:25:56         00308513796TRLO1     XLON 
886              133.00          09:31:45         00308520791TRLO1     XLON 
814              133.00          09:32:59         00308522166TRLO1     XLON 
61               133.00          09:32:59         00308522167TRLO1     XLON 
3               132.50          11:13:25         00308559007TRLO1     XLON 
3502              133.00          11:39:30         00308559875TRLO1     XLON 
268              133.00          11:53:09         00308560273TRLO1     XLON 
618              133.00          11:56:18         00308560322TRLO1     XLON 
268              133.00          11:56:18         00308560323TRLO1     XLON 
5885              133.00          11:56:18         00308560324TRLO1     XLON 
918              133.00          11:56:18         00308560325TRLO1     XLON 
818              133.00          11:56:40         00308560327TRLO1     XLON 
1651              132.50          11:56:40         00308560328TRLO1     XLON 
826              132.50          11:56:40         00308560329TRLO1     XLON 
239              132.50          12:02:08         00308560411TRLO1     XLON 
652              133.50          12:11:48         00308560550TRLO1     XLON 
683              133.50          12:11:51         00308560553TRLO1     XLON 
703              133.50          12:12:41         00308560570TRLO1     XLON 
697              133.50          12:15:04         00308560591TRLO1     XLON 
685              133.50          12:15:58         00308560606TRLO1     XLON 
627              133.50          12:17:33         00308560646TRLO1     XLON 
634              133.50          12:18:23         00308560656TRLO1     XLON 
4               133.50          12:24:52         00308560755TRLO1     XLON 
3348              133.50          12:24:52         00308560756TRLO1     XLON 
1000              133.50          12:25:43         00308560784TRLO1     XLON 
1545              133.50          12:25:43         00308560785TRLO1     XLON 
2515              133.50          12:26:10         00308560790TRLO1     XLON 
1744              133.00          12:30:11         00308560938TRLO1     XLON 
863              132.50          12:39:05         00308561071TRLO1     XLON 
848              132.50          12:40:33         00308561101TRLO1     XLON 
161              132.00          12:41:46         00308561132TRLO1     XLON 
5078              132.00          13:40:40         00308562104TRLO1     XLON 
600              132.00          13:52:06         00308562341TRLO1     XLON 
857              132.00          13:52:06         00308562342TRLO1     XLON 
68               132.00          13:52:06         00308562343TRLO1     XLON 
136              132.00          13:52:06         00308562344TRLO1     XLON 
2254              132.00          13:52:06         00308562346TRLO1     XLON 
641              132.00          13:52:06         00308562347TRLO1     XLON 
5104              131.50          13:52:28         00308562349TRLO1     XLON 
850              131.50          13:52:28         00308562350TRLO1     XLON 
851              131.50          13:52:28         00308562351TRLO1     XLON 
1550              131.50          14:13:08         00308562765TRLO1     XLON 
318              131.50          14:13:12         00308562767TRLO1     XLON 
110              131.50          14:13:12         00308562768TRLO1     XLON 
5071              131.50          14:19:13         00308562878TRLO1     XLON 
499              131.50          14:33:16         00308563470TRLO1     XLON 
376              131.50          14:33:16         00308563471TRLO1     XLON 
866              131.50          14:34:43         00308563550TRLO1     XLON 
869              131.50          14:36:56         00308563682TRLO1     XLON 
3463              131.00          14:38:51         00308563834TRLO1     XLON 
866              131.00          14:38:51         00308563835TRLO1     XLON 
866              131.00          14:38:51         00308563836TRLO1     XLON 
396              131.00          14:53:01         00308564498TRLO1     XLON 
1376              131.00          14:53:01         00308564499TRLO1     XLON 
886              131.00          14:53:01         00308564500TRLO1     XLON 
886              131.00          14:53:01         00308564501TRLO1     XLON 
164              131.00          14:53:01         00308564502TRLO1     XLON 
361              131.00          14:53:01         00308564503TRLO1     XLON 
361              131.00          14:53:01         00308564504TRLO1     XLON 
732              131.00          15:07:44         00308565218TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2024 12:18 ET (17:18 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

825              131.00          15:07:44         00308565219TRLO1     XLON 
1155              131.00          15:07:44         00308565220TRLO1     XLON 
692              131.00          15:09:18         00308565310TRLO1     XLON 
146              131.00          15:32:42         00308566782TRLO1     XLON 
5119              131.00          15:33:17         00308566823TRLO1     XLON 
144              131.00          15:33:18         00308566824TRLO1     XLON 
600              131.00          15:51:57         00308567774TRLO1     XLON 
725              131.00          15:51:58         00308567775TRLO1     XLON 
609              131.00          15:51:58         00308567776TRLO1     XLON 
2231              131.00          15:52:05         00308567783TRLO1     XLON 
2163              131.00          15:58:03         00308568159TRLO1     XLON 
1500              131.00          15:58:03         00308568160TRLO1     XLON 
483              131.00          15:58:03         00308568161TRLO1     XLON 
4184              130.50          16:18:03         00308569116TRLO1     XLON 
836              130.50          16:18:03         00308569117TRLO1     XLON 
837              130.50          16:18:03         00308569118TRLO1     XLON 
125              131.00          16:18:03         00308569119TRLO1     XLON 
622              131.00          16:18:03         00308569120TRLO1     XLON 
1576              131.00          16:18:03         00308569121TRLO1     XLON 
1220              131.00          16:18:03         00308569122TRLO1     XLON 
1131              131.00          16:18:03         00308569123TRLO1     XLON 
710              131.00          16:18:03         00308569124TRLO1     XLON 
669              131.00          16:18:03         00308569125TRLO1     XLON 
204              131.00          16:18:03         00308569126TRLO1     XLON 
352              131.00          16:18:03         00308569127TRLO1     XLON 
1358              131.00          16:18:03         00308569128TRLO1     XLON 
665              131.00          16:18:03         00308569129TRLO1     XLON 
627              131.00          16:18:06         00308569130TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  356986 
EQS News ID:  2022149 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2022149&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2024 12:18 ET (17:18 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
