OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Omer-Decugis and Cie exceeded its 2025 revenue target a year ahead of schedule, achieving EUR 247.4 million in 2023/24 revenue, reflecting a +19.9% growth

Rungis, 4 November 2024 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN code: FR0014003T71; symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, has published its 2023/24 annual revenue (from 1 October 2023 to 30 September 2024) and 2023/24 fourth quarter (from 1 July to 30 September 2024).

In €000 - French GAAP non-audited Q4

2022/23 Q4

2023/24 Change Full year

2022/23 Full year

2023/24 Change SIIM 30,243 41,158 +36.1% 154,268 186,072 +20.6% Bratigny 11,781 13,766 +16.8% 52,006 61,306 +17.9% Omer-Decugis & Cie 42,024 54,924 +30.7% 206,275 247,378 +19.9%



Sales performance exceeded projections by over a year, surpassing the target initially announced at the IPO

For the fourteenth consecutive year, Omer-Decugis & Cie achieved revenue of €247.4 million for the 2023/24 financial year, reflecting a robust growth rate of +19.9%. The 2023/24 organic growth of +12.9% is driven by the continued dynamism of its two core businesses (SIIM, BRATIGNY), bolstered by two acquisitions realized in the first half of the year (Champaris France and EMA'S). This solid performance confirmed the robustness of the Group's development plan, enabling Omer-Decugis & Cie to achieve its target of doubling its revenue a year earlier (initially set at €230 million for 2025 at the time of the IPO). This represents an average annual growth rate of +19.9% over the 2020-2024 period.

In Q4 2023/24, the Group reported revenue of €54.9 million, representing a remarkable year-on-year increase of +30.7%.

The SIIM division contributed significantly, with €41.2 million in revenue for the quarter, marking a +36.1% increase (+28.3% organic growth), bringing total annual revenue to €186.1 million (75.2% of the Group's total revenue), reflecting a +20.6% year-on-year increase (+16.8% organic growth). During this period, growth in the strategic BAMA segment (bananas, pineapples, mangoes, avocados), core products for European households, strengthened the Group's market share and leadership positions in France and Europe. The other exotic and ethnic range of products (lychees, dragon fruit, tropical avocados, starfruit, etc…), SIIM's growth drivers, continued to show sustained demand for several years.

The wholesale division, BRATIGNY, recorded revenue of €13.8 million in Q4 2023/24, up +16.8% (+1.1% organic growth) from the previous year. This brought the division's total annual revenue to €61.3 million, (24.8% of the Group's total revenue), representing an increase of +17.9% (+1.5% organic growth). The division benefited from commercial synergies with Champaris, but faced moderated growth due to a comprehensive physical reorganization, centralizing operations in a single building, hall D2 of the Rungis MIN (26 doors).

Vincent Omer-Decugis, Chairman and CEO of Omer-Decugis & Cie, comments: "Despite significant climate challenges this year (such as El Niño), which disrupted agricultural production worldwide, our development strategy has fully paid off, validating the strength and resilience of our business model. We have exceeded our growth target and we confirmed an improved operating margin in 2023/24. The integration of EMA'S, within SIIM division, has been particularly successful, with positive commercial synergies as soon as the acquisition was completed, accelerating our expansion in Northern Europe. The acquisition of Champaris has expanded BRATIGNY's wholesale offering and has consolidated our commercial position with a broader customer base."

Development and outlook

Omer-Decugis & Cie has announced its project to build a new logistics and ripening facility of around 20,000 m2, close to the West Port container terminal at the Port of Dunkirk. This project, set to double the Group's current capacity by 2027-2030, marks the beginning of a new cycle of value-driven growth.

For 2025, Omer-Decugis & Cie is pursuing its development plan by combining growth and operational efficiency.



The Group's forthcoming financial publications will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information: www.omerdecugis.com

About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family-run group founded in 1850, specialising in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic produce, for European consumers. With expertise in the entire value chain, from production to import, as well as specific know-how in ripening, the Group markets its fruit, mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe, through all distribution networks (supermarkets and hypermarkets, out-of-home catering, specialised distribution and fresh-cut). Committed to sustainable agriculture that respects the local environment and people, the Group achieved an 80/100 rating in the EthiFinance ESG Ratings 2023 campaign, underlining the maturity of its ESG approach. Based at Rungis Market, Omer-Decugis & Cie had sales of €247.4 million at 30 September 2024, representing more than 160,000 tonnes of fresh fruit and vegetables distributed.



