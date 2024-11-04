Bechtle's stock showed signs of recovery, rising 1.7% to €32.00 in recent trading. Despite a challenging market environment, investors remain optimistic about the IT service provider's prospects. The technology group recently presented its quarterly figures, revealing a slight decline in both revenue and earnings per share. Nevertheless, Bechtle remains on track to achieve its annual targets, demonstrating its resilience in a volatile sector.

Analysts See Upside Potential

Financial experts have set an average price target of €49.17 for Bechtle shares, indicating significant upward potential. Analysts project earnings per share of €2.03 for the 2024 fiscal year, while shareholders anticipate a modest increase in dividends to €0.701 per share, up from €0.700 the previous year. With a current market capitalization of €4.0 billion, Bechtle maintains its position as a heavyweight in the German IT sector. Investors are eagerly awaiting the next quarterly results, expected on November 8th, for further insights into the company's performance and future outlook.

