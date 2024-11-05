Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2024) - SGS (SIX: SGSN), the world's leading Testing, Inspection, and Certification company, proudly announces the launch of IMPACT NOW for sustainability, a new concept in the delivery of sustainability services designed to address ever-changing market demands and the urgent needs of the planet.

The need for sustainability is now undeniable. The impact of industry on the environment, communities and the individual can no longer be ignored, and all stakeholders - from regulators to consumers - want to see positive action on climate change, biodiversity loss and social impact. SGS is responding to that call with IMPACT NOW for sustainability.

SGS recognizes that every organization is at a different stage in their sustainability journey. Whether they are just getting started or are looking to optimize their existing sustainability initiatives, IMPACT NOW for sustainability provides tailored solutions to assist clients in achieving their specific sustainability goals.

IMPACT NOW for sustainability consolidates SGS's sustainability offerings under four strategic pillars: climate, circularity, nature, and ESG assurance. Through these pillars, SGS offers trusted compliance solutions that directly help businesses address the key environmental and social challenges impacting the planet:

Climate - greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions and the energy transition towards net-zero

Circularity - reducing plastic pollution and enabling circularity through sustainable design, material optimization, recyclability and effective waste management

Nature - environmental risk management, including contamination (PFAS, microplastics, etc.), to curb biodiversity loss and ecosystem damage

ESG assurance - aligning skills and strategy with regulatory and corporate objectives requirements to ensure accountability, accuracy and consistency in ESG disclosures

With new regulations mandating ESG disclosures and a growing emphasis on sustainable processes and products, IMPACT NOW for sustainability provides a comprehensive platform where businesses can find the tailored solutions they need to enhance sustainability and meet compliance requirements.

Géraldine Picaud, CEO of SGS, said: "IMPACT NOW for sustainability is more than just a concept. We are addressing the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste. Embedding sustainability into every action we take and every service we provide contributes positively to society and achieving a nature positive and pollution free world."

For more information about IMPACT NOW for sustainability and SGS's sustainability services, please visit www.sgs.com/impactnow.

ABOUT SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

