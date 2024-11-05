Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2024
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
WKN: A3C8TU | ISIN: JP3688370000 | Ticker-Symbol: L3W
Berlin
07.01.22
20:00 Uhr
55,04 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
PR Newswire
05.11.2024 08:06 Uhr
84 Leser
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: NX Germany Supports Hochschule Bremerhaven's Tour of Logistics Facilities in Japan

TOKYO, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Deutschland) GmbH & Co. KG (hereafter "NX Germany"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., helped organize a visit by students from Hochschule Bremerhaven (Bremerhaven University of Applied Sciences) in Germany to Nippon Express Group facilities in Japan. This tour of logistics facilities operated by Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (hereafter "Nippon Express"), was conducted on Wednesday, October 9.

NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202410309058-O3-uf88j2X6

Photos from tour1:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202410309058/_prw_PI1fl_33b1hPtD.jpg

Photos from tour2:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202410309058/_prw_PI2fl_lXV3Pv3U.jpg

Hochschule Bremerhaven established a Department of Logistics in 1976, and it places great importance on producing excellent students through a variety of international programs.

This visit originated with a request to NX Germany from the Verein der Wirtschaftsingenieure fur Transportwesen (VdWT) (Association of Industrial Engineers for Transportation) to coordinate a visit to Nippon Express logistics facilities in Japan. VdWT was founded in 1983 by professors and students of Hochschule Bremerhaven's Department of Logistics to support networking between the university and the logistics industry.

Twenty-three people participated in the tour, visiting Nippon Express business locations near Narita Airport. After being shown around Narita Logistics Centers Nos. 3 and 4, both equipped with high-quality security and air export functions, as well as the CEIV Pharma-certified Narita Temperature Controlled HUB, the participants described the experience as a very interesting one and expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to get a first-hand look at the facilities.

The NX Group is committed to making social contributions on a global scale to help develop human resources who can play active roles in the logistics industry.

About the NX Group:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202410309058-O1-75Ao7ZZ0.pdf

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/
NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-germany-supports-hochschule-bremerhavens-tour-of-logistics-facilities-in-japan-302296275.html

