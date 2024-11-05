

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues S.A. (BOUYY.PK), a French engineering construction company, on Tuesday recorded a rise in net profit for the first nine-month period of the year, helped by improved sales, driven mainly by Equans and Bouygues Construction.



In addition, the Group has reaffirmed its annual guidance, where sales and current operating profit from activities are expected to be slightly up from last year.



For the nine-month period, the company posted a net profit of 687 million euros, higher than 665 million euros, registered for the same period last year.



Net profit from continuing operations stood at 800 million euros as against prior year's 771 million euros.



Operating profit improved to 1.474 billion euros from previous year's 1.400 billion euros.



Current operating profit was 1.651 billion euros, compared with 1.546 billion euros in 2023.



Current operating profit from activities was 1.719 billion euros, higher than prior year's 1.623 billion euros.



Sales improved by 1 percent to 41.492 billion euros from previous year's 40.888 billion euros. Like-for-like and at constant exchange rates, sales increased 2 percent year-on-year.



Equans posted a 3 percent year-on-year increase in sales to 14.1 billion euros, helped by overall solid momentum in France and abroad.



Sales from Bouygues Construction stood at 7.569 billion euros, higher than 7.210 billion euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group, said: 'In 2024, Equans will continue to improve its results in line with its strategic Perform plan. Bouygues Immobilier will continue to face a challenging market environment, with low visibility on the timetable for recovery. In an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, and after a year of strong growth, Bouygues is targeting sales and current operating profit from activities for 2024 that are slightly up on 2023.'



