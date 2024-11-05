

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty Plc (BBY.L), a British infrastructure company, announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a $746 million or about 575 million pounds contract by the Texas Department of Transportation to rebuild part of the Interstate 35 (I-35) through Austin in Texas.



Under the deal, the company will reconstruct a four-kilometre section of the route on the south side of downtown Austin. On completion, this will provide eight general purpose lanes, a major new intersection and multiple upgraded access roads.



Main construction will commence in the first half of 2025, with completion expected in 2033. Balfour Beatty, at peak construction, will directly employ over 150 people.



The firm will also build a new bridge across the 416-acre Lady Bird Lake located on the Colorado River, replacing the existing bridge which was built in 1956. The bridge will be constructed from a barge due to the expansive area and water-based nature of the works.



The project also features a bridge and innovative intersection at Riverside Drive to support the future light rail line which will expand and improve the public transport network in the Central Texas Region.



The company noted that the project forms part of the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 Capital Express Central project. The move would significantly improve connectivity and capacity for the 200,000 drivers who use this segment of the interstate daily.



