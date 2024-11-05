Chinese manufacturing giant Trina Solar says it could start making panels in Australia as soon as 2027 as part of its joint-venture plans with Sydney-based PV innovator SunDrive Solar. From pv magazine Australia Trina Solar has teamed up with SunDrive Solar to establish a commercial-scale PV module manufacturing facility in the Australian state of New South Wales and accelerate the development of the Sydney-based company's copper-based solar cell technology. Andrew Percival, national sales manager for Trina in Australia, said the SunDrive-led joint venture will apply for funding from the first ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...