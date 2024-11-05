Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QKU8 | ISIN: US09076D1019 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIONOID PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIONOID PHARMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
05.11.2024 14:02 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bionoid Pharma, Inc. Unveils Five-Year Strategic Roadmap

AI-Driven Platform and Strategic Acquisitions to Drive Health & Wellness Growth and Profitability

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Bionoid Pharma, Inc. ("BINP") (OTC PINK:BINP) has outlined a five-year roadmap focused on expanding revenue streams and brand presence through a targeted acquisition strategy and a shift toward long-term profitability. Within the first 24 months, BINP plans to acquire revenue-generating websites in the health and wellness sector, with the ultimate goal of achieving a 15% EBITDA margin by year five. Central to this vision is the development and integration of a proprietary AI-driven platform, fully leveraging the capabilities of its recently acquired AI Maverick intellectual property to enhance customer loyalty and attract new audiences.

"Discussions are underway to acquire revenue-generating e-commerce platforms that will benefit significantly from the integration of our proprietary AI Maverick technology," said Wayne Cockburn, CEO of Bionoid Pharma. "These acquisitions are strategically aligned with our vision to create a powerful ecosystem within the health and wellness sector, where AI-driven insights can drive rapid growth and enhanced user engagement. By incorporating AI Maverick, we can provide a personalized, intelligent shopping experience that not only increases customer satisfaction but also accelerates the revenue potential of each acquired platform. This approach supports our long-term objective of establishing Bionoid Pharma as a leader in AI-powered health solutions."

The AI-driven platform at the heart of BINP's growth strategy will feature three core functionalities: a personalized health assistant, a wellness-on-demand locator, and a strategic corporate communications tool. Together, these features are designed to create a highly engaging user experience, fostering both customer satisfaction and investor confidence. The free, downloadable AI app aims to attract millions of users within its first year, leveraging a social media-driven approach to cultivate a loyal community and highlight BINP as a significant player in the health and wellness investment space. This multi-faceted strategy not only positions BINP for substantial growth but also strengthens its commitment to delivering innovative health solutions that inspire long-term loyalty.

For further information, contact:

Wayne Cockburn, CEO
Phone: (905) 505-0770
bionoidpharma@gmail.com
www.bionoidpharma.com

SOURCE: Bionoid Pharma, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.