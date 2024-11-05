Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye's leading mobility super app, today released its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report highlights Marti's 2023 sustainability achievements as well as the Company's future commitments and is available under the Sustainability tab on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.marti.tech/sustainability.

"We are pleased to share our 2023 Sustainability Report, reflecting our dedication to fostering a more sustainable and responsible future," said Alper Oktem, Founder and CEO of Marti. "As Türkiye's leading mobility app, we are acutely aware of the importance of sustainability and social responsibility. At Marti, our aim is to embed the principles of sustainability into our operations and strategy. To achieve our objectives, we follow our sustainability strategy, 'Move Forward. Together,' which is centered around three key pillars: 'Smarter Mobility,' 'Cleaner Cities,' and 'Safer Rides.' In line with this strategy, we are committed to collaborating with our stakeholders to build a safer, cleaner, and smarter world, one ride at a time, by fostering the integration of electric and shared vehicles into daily life."

From an environmental perspective, Marti's efforts have already contributed to avoiding approximately 941 tons of CO2 emissions in 2023. This is comparable to the CO2 absorption of approximately 43,000 fully grown trees. Analysis shows that Marti's e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters achieve reductions in CO2 emissions of 46%, 37%, and 21%, respectively, compared to other urban transportation options in Türkiye.

Marti aims to reach net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030, with a target of implementing net-zero inbound logistics operations under Scope 3 by the same year. To enhance safety resources for riders and customers, Marti is working toward launching the "Marti Safety Academy," a comprehensive hub to improve rider safety. Furthermore, Marti is collaborating with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality to deploy parking spots for two-wheeled electric vehicles.

The 2023 Sustainability Report underscores Marti's commitment to the circular economy through careful management of raw materials and waste reduction. Marti aimed to achieve a 0% landfill rate by 2025 through reuse, repair, and recycling of all materials. Through partnerships with specialized recycling firms, the Company reached a 100% recycling rate in 2023, covering 60.5 tons of materials such as mixed metals, lithium-ion batteries, electronics, paper, plastics, rubber, and cables. Notably, Marti has already achieved a 0% landfill rate for all process outputs, two years ahead of schedule.

The 2023 Sustainability Report covers a range of critical areas, including employee relations, supply chain, customer satisfaction mechanisms, R&D initiatives and developments, corporate governance structure, and more.

Marti is dedicated to embedding sustainability into its business decisions and is committed to transforming Türkiye's transportation landscape to promote sustainable travel for future generations.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering multiple transportation services to its riders. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers, and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information visit www.marti.tech.

