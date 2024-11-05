Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2024
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
WKN: 915425 | ISIN: FR0000065278 | Ticker-Symbol: 4Z2
Frankfurt
05.11.24
08:03 Uhr
19,000 Euro
-0,300
-1,55 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2024 18:00 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HOPSCOTCH GROUPE: Turnover 2024 Q3

Press Release
Paris, November 5, 2024 - 5:30 p.m.
Quarter Results Section

HOPSCOTCH GROUPE
Turnover & Gross Margin of
3rd Quarter 2024

Steady Growth Continues
Gross Margin + 14,1%

HOPSCOTCH Groupe (Euronext FR0000065278), a communications consultancy group and major player in Digital, Public Relations, Influence, and Events, presents today its turnover and consolidated gross margin on September 30, 2024.

M€ (*)Q1Q2Q3 (*)

TOTAL
Consolidated Turnover 2024
Consolidated Gross Margin 2024		55,2
21,8		74,1
27,4		92,2
22,8		221,5
72,0
Consolidated Turnover 2023
Consolidated Gross Margin 2023 		51,0
18,3		71,9
23,7		57,3
21,1		180,2
63,1
Turnover Variation
Gross Margin Variation		+8,2%
+19,1%		+3,1%
+15,6%		+60,9%
+8,1%		+22,9%
+14,1%


(*) Unaudited data

The group's consolidated turnover on September 30, 2024, came to 221.5 million euros (+22.9%) and gross margin to 72.0 million euros (+14.1%). The third quarter therefore continues the observed trend. This quarter's particularly high turnover is directly linked to the events business, boosted by last summer's sporting events, which traditionally generates less gross margin than Consulting activities.

A large part of this growth stems from the integration and consolidation of Tourism activities acquired last year: they contributed 6.8 million euros to the increase in gross margin, representing just over 10% growth.

At constant scope, the group achieved an organic gross margin growth of 3.5%, quite evenly split between consulting in communications and event production activities, with international business (ex Sopexa) remaining fairly stable this year.

The group remains cautious in its expectations for the end of the year due to the lack of visibility linked to the economic context and to the return to normality after this summer's sporting events.

HOPSCOTCH Groupe will publish its turnover for the 4th quarter of 2024 on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, after market close.
________

Shareholder Contact

Pierre-Franck MOLEY - Managing Director - Tel. 01 41 34 20 56 - pfmoley@hopscotchgroupe.com

Press Contact

Jodie KNOEPFLER CONSCIENCE - Assistant to the Management Board - Tel. 01 41 34 20 51 - jodiekc@hopscotchgroupe.com
________

About HOPSCOTCH

HOPSCOTCH is an international communications group founded in France, directed by its founders and its managers, all guided by a business vision carried forward by the complementarity of expertise.

HOPSCOTCH's founding belief? "Global PR", created around a unique mix of digital, marketing, event management, influence and public relations, for both Arts de Vivre and corporate challenges.

HOPSCOTCH brings together in France (Paris, Lyon, Lille, Marseille) and internationally (40 offices in 5 continents) more than 1,000 expert collaborators in all communication skills: influence, events, activation, digitalization, internal communications, public affairs, marketing services…

Convinced that the value of an enterprise or organization resides in the care given to its capital of human relations, HOPSCOTCH structures its agencies around its trade expertise:

Event (Hopscotch Event, Hopscotch Congrès, Hopscotch Moments, Sagarmatha), Public Relations (Hopscotch PR, Le Public Système PR, Human to Human, Hopscotch Décideurs), Digital and Marketing (heaven, AD Crew, Hopscotch Digital Studio) and sectorial expertise (Le Public Système Cinéma, Hopscotch Luxe, Hopscotch Season, Hopscotch Sport, Hopscotch Interface Tourism).

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8), the group represents a turnover of €271 million and a gross margin of €93 million in 2023.

Follow us: hopscotchgroupe.com et sur LinkedIn / X / Instagram @HOPSCOTCHgroupe


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
