ABEO: Return to growth in Q2 2024/25 - Healthy order intake - Very positive outcome of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

ABEO, a world leader in sports and leisure equipment and Official Supporter of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, today announces its revenue and order intake for the first half of its 2024/25 financial year (from 1 April to 30 September 2024).

€m

Unaudited 2024/2025 2023/2024 Change Change (LFL)1 Q2 revenue 67.3 65.4 +2.9% +2.8% Sports 38.0 35.5 +7.0% +7.0% Sportainment & Climbing 11.6 12.2 -4.9% -5.0% Changing Rooms 17.7 17.7 -0.1% -0.3% H1 revenue 123.9 123.4 +0.4% +0.2% Sports 68.7 64.2 +7.1% +7.0% Sportainment & Climbing 21.0 25.3 -16.9% -17.3% Changing Rooms 34.2 34.0 +0.8% +0.5% YTD order intake 30/092 134.1 122.1 +9.9% +9.7%

1 refers to the change in revenue over a comparable period and at constant consolidation scope, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations

2: non-financial data - to measure the sales momentum of its business activities, the Group uses the quantified amount of its order intake over a given period, inter alia. The sales momentum indicator represents the aggregate value of all orders booked over the relevant period, as compared to the same period for the previous financial year



ABEO posted consolidated revenue of €67.3m in Q2 2024/25, up 2.9% (up 2.8% like-for-like) on the same period last year.

The Sports division confirmed its positive momentum, with revenue up 7.0% still driven by Gymnastics and the Benelux countries.

The Sportainment & Climbing division posted revenue of €11.6m, down 4.9% on the same period last year. The project-based business of recreational and sports climbing walls is cyclical and the economic uncertainties in Europe weighed on this segment, which contracted by 16,5%. Nevertheless, order intake remained encouragingly robust. Besides, Fun Spot's US operations continued to recover, with revenue up 55.6% over the period.

Lastly, revenue for the Changing Rooms division was stable at €17.7m on the back of strong demand in the UK.

Consequently, in the first half of 2024/25, ABEO posted revenues of €123.9m, up 0.4% on the same period last year, supported by a stronger performance in the second quarter.



Very positive outcome of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The Group successfully deployed its equipment at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, once again showcasing its technical expertise and logistical know-how.

The ABEO Group's professionalism was specifically recognised in a thank you letter sent by Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee, who said: "The ABEO's expertise was essential in ensuring the operational delivery of the Games and guaranteeing the best performance and training conditions for athletes from all over the world. Together, we have delivered innovative, responsible, spectacular and inclusive Games, so, my sincere thanks to all the teams from your Group who were involved in the project."

ABEO Group CEO Olivier Estèves said: "We are extremely proud to have been able to contribute to the worldwide success of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and we warmly thank the Organising Committee for the trust it placed in us throughout our collaboration. I would also like to pay tribute to the remarkable work and commitment of all our employees, who pulled together to make these games on home ground a real success."



Outlook: a healthy order intake level

ABEO is approaching the second half of 2024/25 with confidence, thanks to a healthy order intake of €134.1m for the six months ended 30 September 2024, up sharply by 9.9% (up 9.7% like-for-like) compared with the first half of 2023/24. This performance was driven mainly by the Sports and Sportainment & Climbing divisions.

The Group expects its sales momentum to continue throughout the 2024/25 financial year, with an improvement in its operating performance, mainly thanks to the Fun Spot repositioning.





ABOUT ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted turnover of € 248.4 million for the year ended 31 March 2024, 73% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,446 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.



