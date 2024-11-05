DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 05-Nov-2024 / 17:48 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 5 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 5 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 86,885 Highest price paid per share: 133.00p Lowest price paid per share: 129.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 131.1014p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,399,994 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (332,399,994) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 131.1014p 86,885

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 465 129.50 08:05:36 00308716259TRLO1 XLON 1671 129.50 08:10:01 00308718989TRLO1 XLON 888 130.00 08:35:49 00308735804TRLO1 XLON 888 130.50 08:40:28 00308740728TRLO1 XLON 1763 130.00 08:41:35 00308741804TRLO1 XLON 263 129.50 08:52:44 00308750986TRLO1 XLON 568 129.50 08:52:44 00308750987TRLO1 XLON 831 129.50 09:05:21 00308758852TRLO1 XLON 177 129.50 09:06:54 00308759919TRLO1 XLON 446 129.50 09:06:54 00308759920TRLO1 XLON 1008 130.00 09:17:40 00308768528TRLO1 XLON 886 130.00 09:32:28 00308780025TRLO1 XLON 886 130.00 09:32:28 00308780026TRLO1 XLON 886 130.00 09:32:28 00308780027TRLO1 XLON 885 130.00 09:32:28 00308780029TRLO1 XLON 886 130.00 09:32:28 00308780030TRLO1 XLON 209 131.00 09:32:39 00308780215TRLO1 XLON 3344 132.50 09:47:43 00308797722TRLO1 XLON 2621 132.00 09:49:36 00308799475TRLO1 XLON 838 133.00 10:04:07 00308806976TRLO1 XLON 893 132.50 10:04:11 00308806977TRLO1 XLON 893 132.50 10:04:11 00308806978TRLO1 XLON 600 132.00 10:09:20 00308807137TRLO1 XLON 59 132.00 10:09:20 00308807138TRLO1 XLON 204 132.00 10:09:20 00308807139TRLO1 XLON 51 131.50 11:25:25 00308809707TRLO1 XLON 779 131.50 11:36:03 00308810028TRLO1 XLON 895 132.00 12:02:12 00308810731TRLO1 XLON 823 132.00 12:02:12 00308810732TRLO1 XLON 1543 131.50 12:02:18 00308810738TRLO1 XLON 149 131.50 12:02:18 00308810739TRLO1 XLON 43 131.50 12:02:18 00308810740TRLO1 XLON 857 131.50 13:07:23 00308812605TRLO1 XLON 857 131.50 13:07:23 00308812606TRLO1 XLON 856 131.50 13:07:23 00308812607TRLO1 XLON 857 131.50 13:07:23 00308812608TRLO1 XLON 857 131.50 13:07:23 00308812609TRLO1 XLON 3140 131.50 13:07:30 00308812610TRLO1 XLON 14 131.50 13:07:30 00308812611TRLO1 XLON 1018 131.50 13:11:00 00308812695TRLO1 XLON 389 131.50 13:11:00 00308812696TRLO1 XLON 262 131.50 13:11:00 00308812697TRLO1 XLON 1407 131.50 13:11:51 00308812738TRLO1 XLON 262 131.50 13:11:51 00308812739TRLO1 XLON 10 131.50 13:23:23 00308813087TRLO1 XLON 238 131.50 13:26:49 00308813148TRLO1 XLON 579 131.50 13:33:48 00308813366TRLO1 XLON 579 131.50 13:33:48 00308813367TRLO1 XLON 238 131.50 13:33:48 00308813368TRLO1 XLON 836 131.50 13:33:48 00308813369TRLO1 XLON 2652 131.50 14:03:20 00308814287TRLO1 XLON 269 131.00 14:20:44 00308814821TRLO1 XLON 2278 131.00 14:20:44 00308814822TRLO1 XLON 146 131.00 14:26:55 00308815000TRLO1 XLON 1698 131.00 14:28:04 00308815021TRLO1 XLON 7 131.00 14:34:45 00308815618TRLO1 XLON 465 131.00 14:40:33 00308815968TRLO1 XLON 2526 131.50 14:47:00 00308816359TRLO1 XLON 1828 131.50 14:47:44 00308816380TRLO1 XLON 841 131.50 14:47:44 00308816381TRLO1 XLON 2518 131.50 14:49:11 00308816506TRLO1 XLON 2533 131.00 14:58:18 00308817087TRLO1 XLON 844 131.00 14:58:18 00308817088TRLO1 XLON 844 131.00 14:58:18 00308817089TRLO1 XLON 4252 131.00 14:58:21 00308817090TRLO1 XLON 1607 131.00 14:58:21 00308817091TRLO1 XLON 5055 131.00 14:58:35 00308817094TRLO1 XLON 136 131.00 14:58:57 00308817099TRLO1 XLON 2549 131.00 15:01:31 00308817266TRLO1 XLON 585 131.00 15:01:31 00308817267TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2024 12:49 ET (17:49 GMT)