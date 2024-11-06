Elmos Semiconductor, a leading chip maker for the automotive industry, has unveiled ambitious mid-term financial targets, triggering a significant stock market response. The company aims to achieve an annual revenue of approximately one billion euros by 2030, coupled with an operating margin of about 25 percent. This announcement coincided with the release of its third-quarter results for 2024, which showed a modest revenue growth of 3.4 percent to 156.6 million euros. Despite cautious revenue forecasts for the current year, Elmos has adjusted its expectations for 2024, now anticipating revenues in the lower range of its original projection of 605 million euros, plus or minus 25 million euros.

Market Reaction and Future Outlook

The stock market reacted enthusiastically to Elmos Semiconductor's long-term vision, with shares surging by over 13 percent at one point on Tuesday. This remarkable upturn marked a significant recovery after the stock had previously fallen to its lowest level since the beginning of the year. The company's confidence in its future prospects is further underscored by its plans to gradually improve adjusted free cash flow and reduce its investment ratio to below 10 percent of revenue. Despite current challenges in the automotive market, a key sector for Elmos, the solid quarterly figures and optimistic long-term goals demonstrate management's faith in the company's future viability and growth potential.

