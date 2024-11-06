

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK), a German photonic and smart mobility solutions provider, announced that it expects a delayed recovery in the semiconductor equipment industry. As a result, the company has postponed its financial targets for 2025 by one year. However, Jenoptik has confirmed its revenue and earnings forecast for 2024.



The company currently assumes that the cyclical upturn in the semiconductor equipment industry will take place later than originally expected and that the present high level of overall market uncertainty will continue.



For fiscal year 2024, the company has confirmed its previous revenue and earnings guidance, supported by a strong order backlog. Revenue is expected to grow in the mid-single-digit percentage range (2023: 1.066 billion euros), with an EBITDA margin forecasted between 19.5% and 20.0% (2023: 19.7%), including an anticipated impact of approximately 0.5 percentage points due to the relocation to the new semiconductor facility in Dresden. However, order intake for 2024 is expected to be slightly lower than the previous year.



Jenoptik had previously targeted revenue of around 1.2 billion euros and an EBITDA margin of 21 to 22 percent for fiscal year 2025. Due in particular to the expected delay in the upturn in the semiconductor equipment industry, the targets are now expected to be achieved in 2026, the company said.



Jenoptik noted that it will publish its business figures for the first nine months of the current year on November 12, 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News