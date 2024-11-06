

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK), a technology company, Wednesday reported profit before tax of 60.12 million euros for the third quarter, higher than 40.22 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue.



Operating profit increased to 65.03 million euros from 45.29 million last year.



Net income rose to 39.50 million euros or 0.25 euros per share from 26.55 million euros or 0.15 euros per share a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings increased 30 percent year-on-year to 0.29 euros per basic share.



Adjusted EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization was 81 million euros, up from 70.3 million euros in the prior-year period.



Revenue for the quarter grew 7 percent to 168.68 million euros from 158.11 million euros in the previous year.



For the full year, TeamViewer has revised its revenue outlook to 662 million euros - 668 million euros from 660 million euros - 685 million euros.



