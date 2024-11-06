

ECHING (dpa-AFX) - Kontron (KOTRF.PK, KOTFY.PK) reported that its third quarter consolidated net profit after minority interests increased by 28.5% to 24.4 million euros from 19.0 million euros in the prior year.



EBITDA for the third quarter increased by 70.1% to 59.4 million euros from last year.



Quarterly revenue grew 44.9% year-over-year to 427.7 million euros.



Kontron confirmed its EBITDA target of 190 million euros in 2024 up by 50% compared to 2023. The high order backlog also ensures the continuation of the growth path into 2025.



