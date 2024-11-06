Availability of the Response Document (NOTE EN RÉPONSE) and of the Information Relating in Particular to the Legal, Financial and Accounting Characteristics of NHOA S.A.

This document is an unofficial English-language translation of the legal press release (communiqué normé) relating to the availability of the response document approved (visa) by the French Autorité des marchés financiers on November 5, 2024 and of the information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of NHOA S.A. and is provided for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancies between this unofficial English-language translation and the official French document, the official French document shall prevail.

Not for publication, dissemination or distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or dissemination of this Press Release is unlawful.

This Press Release does not constitute an offer to purchase any securities.

This press release relating to the availability of the response document approved (visa) by the AMF on November 5, 2024 and to the availability of the information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of NHOA S.A. was prepared and issued by NHOA S.A., in accordance with the provisions of Articles 231-27, 3° and 231-28, I of the AMF General Regulation (the "Press Release

Pursuant to the provisions of Article L. 621-8 of the French Code monétaire et financier and of Article 231-23 of the AMF General Regulation, the AMF has, in accordance with its clearance decision regarding the Offer dated November 5, 2024, delivered visa No. 24-462 on the response document (the "Response Document") prepared by NHOA S.A. ("NHOA") relating to the simplified tender offer initiated by Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V. ("TCEH") on the shares of NHOA (the "Offer

In accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28 of the AMF General Regulation, the information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of NHOA, which supplements the Response Document, has been filed with the AMF on November 5, 2024 and was made available to the public on the date hereof.

The Response Document of NHOA and the information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of NHOA are available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org), and NHOA (www.nhoagroup.com), and may be obtained free of charge at NHOA's registered office (93 boulevard Haussmann, 75008 Paris).

Disclaimer

The Offer is being made exclusively in France.

This Press Release was prepared for information purposes only. This Press Release does not constitute an offer or part of an offer to sell, purchase or subscribe for any securities and it shall not be considered as constituting any solicitation of such an offer.

This Press Release may not be distributed in countries other than France, subject to the publication of this Press Release on TCC's and NHOA's websites pursuant to applicable regulations.

The dissemination of this Press Release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not made for persons subject to such restrictions, neither directly nor indirectly, and may not be accepted in any way from a country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. Consequently, persons in possession of this Press Release shall inquire about potential applicable local restrictions and comply with them.

NHOA will not be liable in the event of any breach of the applicable legal restrictions by any person.

For more detailed information relating to NHOA and to this Press Release:

Alessio Caruso (ir@nhoagroup.com)