Mittwoch, 06.11.2024

WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682 | Ticker-Symbol: VAYA
06.11.24
09:15 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2024 08:10 Uhr
Vaisala Group: Vaisala updates its strategy and long-term financial targets

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
November 6, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala updates its strategy and long-term financial targets

Vaisala's Board of Directors has approved the company's strategy and updated long-term financial targets.

Vaisala's strategy focuses on driving sustainable growth and global leadership in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. Through its products and technologies, Vaisala enables its customers to optimize processes, drive the energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. ?

Vaisala's Board of Directors has reconfirmed the strategic priorities that were set during 2023 to drive profitable growth with positive climate impact. The four strategic priorities are:

  • Grow in industrial measurements with breakthrough technologies
  • Expand in energy transition and build recurring revenue in data
  • Drive profitability as global leader in weather systems
  • Simplify and scale

The company's main success drivers are customer understanding and application know-how, product and technology leadership, excellence in supply chain, and purpose-driven culture and talent.

Long-term financial targets

In line with its strategic objectives, Vaisala's new long-term financial targets are:

  • Average sales growth 7% (earlier 7%)
  • Systematically improving EBITA % (earlier EBIT 15%)
  • maintain strong cash conversion over time (new target)

Vaisala does not consider the long-term financial targets as market guidance for any given year.

Capital Markets Day

Vaisala hosts a Capital Markets Day for analysts and investors on Monday, November 11, 2024, to provide deeper information on the company's strategy and updated long-term financial targets.

The Capital Markets Day will begin at 2:00 p.m. EET and will be streamed live. For virtual participation, please register at https://vaisala.videosync.fi/cmd-2024in advance to receive the participation link. There is an opportunity to ask questions in writing via the webcast platform. The recordings of the presentations and presentation materials will be available on Vaisala's website after the event. The event and materials are in English.

Additional information

Paula Liimatta, Head of Investor Relations
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
