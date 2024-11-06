

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L), a provider of specialty insurance and reinsurance products, reported that its gross premiums written for the nine months ended 30 September 2024 increased by 9.0% year-on-year to $1.7 billion, insurance revenue increased by 16.8% year-on-year to $1.3 billion.



Net losses relating to recent weather events are expected to be between $110 million to $140 million.



Lancashire's Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of 75 cents per common share, which will result in an aggregate payment of approximately $180 million. The dividend will be paid in Pounds Sterling on 13 December 2024to shareholders of record on 15 November 2024.



The company expects to deliver in line with its ROE guidance for the year.



