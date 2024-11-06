On AS DelfinGroup bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on November 6, 2024 decided to admit to trading AS DelfinGroup two bond issues on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of November 7, 2024. First issue: Issuer's full name AS DelfinGroup Issuer's short name DGR Securities ISIN code LV0000802700 Securities maturity date 25.07.2028 Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 5 000 Issue size EUR 5 000 000 Floating annual coupon rate 11.50% + 3M EURIBOR (currently 14.955%) Coupon payments Every calendar month - on the 25th date Orderbook short name DGRBFLOT28FA Second issue: Issuer's full name AS DelfinGroup Issuer's short name DGR Securities ISIN code LV0000860146 Securities maturity date 25.11.2026 Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 15 000 Issue size EUR 15 000 000 Floating annual coupon rate 9.00% + 3M EURIBOR (currently 12.455%) Coupon payments Every calendar month - on the 25th date Orderbook short name DGRBFLOT26FB AS DelfinGroup Terms of Issue for both bond issues are available here. The Certified Adviser of AS DelfinGroup is Signet Bank AS until first trading day. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.