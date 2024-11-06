Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
On AS DelfinGroup bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North
GlobeNewswire
06.11.2024 15:34 Uhr
121 Leser
On AS DelfinGroup bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on November 6, 2024 decided to admit to trading AS DelfinGroup two
bond issues on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of November 7,
2024. 

First issue:

Issuer's full name       AS DelfinGroup             
Issuer's short name      DGR                  
Securities ISIN code      LV0000802700              
Securities maturity date    25.07.2028               
Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000               
Number of listed securities  5 000                 
Issue size           EUR 5 000 000             
Floating annual coupon rate  11.50% + 3M EURIBOR (currently 14.955%)
Coupon payments        Every calendar month - on the 25th date
Orderbook short name      DGRBFLOT28FA              



Second issue:

Issuer's full name       AS DelfinGroup             
Issuer's short name      DGR                  
Securities ISIN code      LV0000860146              
Securities maturity date    25.11.2026               
Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000               
Number of listed securities  15 000                 
Issue size           EUR 15 000 000             
Floating annual coupon rate  9.00% + 3M EURIBOR (currently 12.455%) 
Coupon payments        Every calendar month - on the 25th date
Orderbook short name      DGRBFLOT26FB              





AS DelfinGroup Terms of Issue for both bond issues are available here.

The Certified Adviser of AS DelfinGroup is Signet Bank AS until first trading
day. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
