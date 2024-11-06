Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Masivo Silver Corp. (TSXV: MASS) (OTC Pink: GNYPF) ("Masivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has finished the drilling of hole No.6 at 279.9 feet with the objective of testing of the strong historical IP anomalies that are interpreted to reflect sulfide mineralization that is part of the skarn geology, Masivo Silver has now commenced the drilling of hole No.7 targeting a depth of 280 feet with the objective to test the strong IP anomaly to the south of mine area.

Due to common observed presence of visible gold in the mineralized samples from the Boston Mine, Masivo is conducting metallic screen assays on samples for hole No.2 and No.3 that returned significant gold values. This is a common analytical practice where coarse gold can create a "nugget" effect that can both under and over estimate sample assay results.

Highlights for Hole No.1

Results from the first drill hole indicate that Masivo's geological model and projected target zones appear to be accurate. Hole No. 1 encountered two projected mineralized zones. Significant drill intercepts include 55 feet (drilled width) of 0.99% Cu, 1.52 g/t Au and 30.35 g/t Ag starting at 65 feet down hole.

The company is currently analyzing several gold and silver opportunities in Mexico to possibly acquire in the future. The company also has a $75,000 drill and exploration credit to use in Mexico.

Qualified Person

Brian Brewer, PGeo, is Masivo Silver's qualified person for the company's projects in Mexico and Nevada and has approved this news release.

About Masivo Silver Corp.

Masivo is a Canadian junior silver and gold mining exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada. Masivo is currently focused on advancing its exploration projects in the State of Nevada, US, and in the State of Sinaloa, Mexico. The Company's mill, located on its El Colomo property, is capable of processing up to 300 tons of ore per day. Additional information on Masivo's current operations is available on the Company's website at www.masivosilver.com or email davidcoburn@masivosilver.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

