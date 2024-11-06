Anzeige
WKN: 870153 | ISIN: US4385161066 | Ticker-Symbol: ALD
Tradegate
06.11.24
16:44 Uhr
199,86 Euro
+8,78
+4,59 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
200,30200,9017:28
200,30201,0017:29
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 17:12 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cyient DLM Wins Long Term Deal with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies to Provide Aircraft Cooling Technology

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient DLM, an integrated partner for design-led manufacturing, announced its partnership with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies for the ground-breaking micro vapor cycle system (Micro VCS), aimed to revolutionize aircraft cooling technology. Cyient DLM has inked a 16-year program forecast to develop liquid cooling loops that will be used in select applications of Micro VCS.

Micro VCS is poised to redefine cabin temperature control. Crafted meticulously while prioritizing sustainability and efficiency, Micro VCS represents a leap forward in shaping the future of aircraft. A first-of-its-kind micro vapor cycle system, Micro VCS is up to 35 percent lighter and 20 percent more efficient than systems with comparable cooling capacity.

Anthony Montalbano, CEO, Cyient DLM, said, "We are honoured to have been selected by Honeywell Aerospace Technologies to work with them on Micro VCS. This strategic collaboration brings to market the collective strengths in aviation technology of Honeywell AT and Cyient DLM, to drive forward the development of Micro VCS."

This project exemplifies Cyient DLM's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological advancement in service of a more sustainable and interconnected future. Through strategic collaborations with industry leaders like Honeywell AT, Cyient DLM continues to position itself as a driving force in shaping the landscape of aerospace engineering.

About Cyient DLM

Cyient DLM (Estd: 1993, NSE: CYIENTDLM) is a leading Integrated Electronics Manufacturing Solutions provider that offers Design Led Manufacturing (DLM) solutions to our customers. We take ownership of design, manufacturing, testing, and certification support to ensure that customers' products meet robust reliability, safety, and performance standards. We have expertise in safety-critical electronics in highly regulated industries. With a global presence and a strong commitment to delivering value-driven solutions, the company has been instrumental in transforming businesses through innovation and technology.

For more information, please visit www.cyientdlm.com

Gowtham Uyalla

Kaizzen PR

gowtham.uyalla@kaizzencomm.com

Pooja Jamwal

Cyient DLM

pooja.jamwal@cyientdlm.com

Phalguna Hari Jandhyala

Cyient

Phalguna.Harijandhyala@cyient.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cyient-dlm-wins-long-term-deal-with-honeywell-aerospace-technologies-to-provide-aircraft-cooling-technology-302297548.html

