Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA83 | ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39 | Ticker-Symbol: VODI
Xetra
24.06.25 | 16:37
0,899 Euro
+1,65 % +0,015
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8980,89816:59
0,8970,89816:59
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vodafone and Cyient unveil AI-Powered Network Configuration Management Solution to deliver Data driven, Smarter Network Operations

HYDERABAD, India and DALLAS, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark collaboration, Vodafone, a leading technology communications company and Cyient, a global Intelligent Engineering solutions company, have launched an AI-powered Global Network Configuration Management solution supported by data-driven, intelligent configuration analytics

This innovation represents a major milestone in transforming network engineering and operations, delivering unprecedented visibility and efficiency across Vodafone's teams and markets.

This cutting-edge solution is the result of a close collaboration between Vodafone and Cyient teams. It leverages AI to unify configuration data, as well as logical and physical inventory, enhancing network management efficiency across multiple Vodafone local markets

The platform provides Vodafone teams with unified network visibility across markets, enabling them to benchmark configurations, detect anomalies, and track deployments. It supports mobility strategy analysis and spectrum utilization, driving efficiency, alignment, and faster data-driven decisions

"VISMON provides the strategic foundation to oversee configuration data across all markets, enabling us to harmonize practices, identify best-performing setups, and optimize our networks more effectively than ever," said Mostafa Noureldien, Manager, Network Development Digital Strategy, Vodafone.

VISMON, an AI-powered solution, has already delivered transformational benefits in large-scale deployments, including a 70% reduction in time spent compiling cross-market reports, three times faster decision-making, and an expected 50% decrease in errors caused by inconsistent configuration.

"At Cyient, we are proud to partner with Vodafone in their journey toward smarter, faster, and more intelligent network operations," said Joaquim Croca, Vice President and Regional Head of Sales, Cyient. "This AI-driven platform exemplifies how intelligent automation and data-led insights can drive real impact-delivering agility, consistency, and strategic clarity at scale."

This collaboration reflects both organizations' commitment to pioneering next-generation network management.

About Cyient
Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) delivers intelligent engineering solutions across products, plants, and networks for over 300 global customers, including 30% of the top 100 global innovators. As a company, Cyient is committed to designing a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable tomorrow together with our stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

Gowtham Uyalla

Kaizzen PR

+91 99892 22959

gowtham.uyalla@kaizzencomm.com

Phalguna Hari jandhyala

Cyient

Phalguna.Harijandhyala@cyient.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vodafone-and-cyient-unveil-ai-powered-network-configuration-management-solution-to-deliver-data-driven-smarter-network-operations-302489388.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.