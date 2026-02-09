

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group PLC (VOD, VOD.L, VODE.DE) said on Monday that its African subsidiary, Vodacom Group Limited, has announced that Vodafone Egypt has secured 2 x 10MHz of 1,800MHz spectrum.



The spectrum payment will be settled in four annual payments, commencing with $100 million in 2026.



The spectrum will support Vodafone Egypt to boost data connectivity through the additional capacity to meet the growing demand for high-quality voice and data services.



This acquisition of spectrum follows Vodafone Egypt's participation in a multi-year investment program of Egypt's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, or MCIT, and National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, or NTRA. The program encompasses spectrum in the 1,800MHz and 3,500MHz bands, and the renewal of the 2,600MHz band.



The next phase of the program is expected to begin in 2028 and conclude by 2032 during which the MCIT and NTRA will release an allocation of 3,500MHz spectrum, and renew the existing 2,600MHz spectrum.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News