DOLFINES: completion of the Dolfines shares consolidation

Montigny Le Bretonneux, November 6, 2024

COMPLETION OF THE DOLFINES SHARES CONSOLIDATION

DOLFINES announces the completion today of the consolidation of shares making up its share capital, at the rate of 1 new share with a par value of €1.4 compared to 5,000 old shares with a par value of €0.00028. As a result, 2,959,713,293 old shares with a par value of €0.00028 each were exchanged for 591,942 new shares with a par value of €1.4 each.

As of today, the old shares (ISIN code: FR0014004QZ9) are delisted and the new shares resulting from the consolidation are tradable on the Euronext Growth Paris market under a new ISIN code: FR001400SP13. The mnemonic code (ALDOL) is unchanged.

Article 6 of Statutes « Share Capital » has thus been amended as follows: "The share capital is set at the sum of 828,718.80 euros. It is divided into 591,942 shares with a par value of €1.4, fully subscribed and paid up. »

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DOLFINES noted that the non-consolidated shares were delisted at the end of the consolidation period.

Pursuant to Articles L. 228-6-1 and R. 228-12 of the French Commercial Code, the new shares that could not be allocated individually and corresponding to fractional rights are sold on the stock exchange by the account holders and the sums resulting from the sale will be distributed in proportion to the fractional rights of the holders of these rights within 30 days from November 5, 2024. Each shareholder is therefore invited to contact their financial intermediary for any further information.

It should be noted that shares consolidation is a share exchange transaction, with no impact on the overall value of the DOLFINES shares held in the portfolio by shareholders, with the exception of fractional shares. This consolidation was carried out in accordance with the 5th resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders held on September 16, 2024, as decided by the Board of Directors of DOLFINES at its meeting on the same day, as well as on the basis of Articles L.228-6-1 and R.228-12 of the French Commercial Code and Article 6 of Decree No. 48-1683 of October 30, 1948 fixing certain characteristics of securities.

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - ISIN Code: FR001400SP13- Mnemonic Code: ALDOL

DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

Contacts: Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

Montigny Le Bretonneux, November 6, 2024

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m2+clsZrZ2/Jmptxk5qWaWVlaGySkmmYZpOemGhsZ5eXmZxgl2pnmsiVZnFpm2tp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88663-dolfines_pr_shares-consolidation.pdf