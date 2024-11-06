Notice of extraordinary general meeting in Cantargia AB

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Cantargia (STO:CANTA) The shareholders of Cantargia AB (publ) are invited to the extraordinary general meeting on Monday, 2 December 2024, at 10.00 CET at Ideon Gateway, Scheelevägen 27, Lund, Sweden.

Right to participate and notice

Participation at the venue

Shareholders who wish to participate in the meeting at the venue in person or represented by a proxy must:

be recorded in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Friday, 22 November 2024, and

notify the company of their intention to participate in the meeting not later than Tuesday, 26 November 2024. Notification shall be made through a digital form available on the company's website, www.cantargia.com. Notification may also be made by post to Cantargia AB (publ), Scheelevägen 27, SE-223 63 Lund, Sweden. When giving notice, the shareholder shall state name, personal or corporate registration number, address, telephone number and the number of any accompanying assistant(s) (maximum two assistants) as well as information about any proxy.

Shareholder represented by a proxy shall issue a written and dated power of attorney for the proxy. If the power of attorney is issued by a legal entity, a certificate of registration or equivalent indicating the authorized signatories of the legal entity must be enclosed. The original power of attorney and any registration certificate or equivalent shall be sent to the company at the address above well in advance of the meeting. Proxy forms are available on the company's website, www.cantargia.com, and will be sent by post to shareholders who so request and state their postal address.

Participation by postal voting

Shareholders who wish to participate in the meeting by postal voting must:

be recorded in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Friday, 22 November 2024, and

notify the company of their intention to participate in the meeting by submitting their postal vote by using the digital postal voting form that is available on the company's website, www.cantargia.com. The form must be submitted so that it is received by the company no later than Tuesday, 26 November 2024.

The shareholder may not provide special instructions or conditions in the voting form. If so, the vote (i.e. the postal vote in its entirety) is invalid. Further instructions and conditions are included in the form for postal voting.

If a shareholder votes by proxy, a written and dated power of attorney must be enclosed to the postal voting form. If the power of attorney is issued by a legal entity, a certificate of registration or equivalent indicating the authorized signatories of the legal entity must be enclosed. Proxy forms are available on the company's website, www.cantargia.com.

The service for digital postal voting is provided by Poströsta.se (www.postrosta.se). Shareholders with questions regarding the digital postal voting form may contact support@postrosta.se for assistance.

Anyone wishing to withdraw a postal vote and instead exercise their voting rights by attending the meeting in person must notify the secretariat of the meeting before the opening of the meeting.

Nominee registered shares

To be entitled to participate in the meeting, at the venue or by postal voting, a shareholder whose shares are held in the name of a nominee must, in addition to providing notification of participation, register its shares in its own name so that the shareholder is recorded in the share register on 22 November 2024. Such registration may be temporary (so-called voting right registration) and is requested from the nominee in accordance with the nominee's procedures and in such time in advance as the nominee determines. Voting rights registrations completed by the nominee no later than 26 November 2024 will be taken into account when preparing the share register.

Proposed agenda:

Opening of the meeting Election of chairman of the meeting Preparation and approval of voting list Approval of the agenda Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes Determination of whether the meeting has been duly convened Approval of the board of directors' share issue resolution Closing of the meeting

Approval of new share issue (item 7)

The board proposes that the general meeting resolves to approve the board's resolution from 6 November 2024 to increase the company's share capital with not more than SEK 7,347,467.36 through the issue of not more than 91,843,342 new shares.

The company's shareholders shall be entitled to subscribe for the new shares with pre-emptive rights. Two existing shares held on the record date entitle the holder to subscribe for one new share at a subscription price of SEK 1.85 per share. Subscription may also be made without pre-emptive rights, as set forth in the complete issue resolution.

The record date for the right to participate in the rights issue shall be 4 December 2024. Subscription for shares shall be made during the period 6 December 2024 - 20 December 2024.

For further details and information on the background to and reasons for the rights issue, refer to Cantargia's press release on 6 November 2024.

Number of shares and votes

As per the date of this notice, there are 183,686,684 outstanding shares and votes in the company. The company holds no treasury shares.

Other information

The complete resolution documentation is available at the company's office at Scheelevägen 27 in Lund, Sweden, and on the company's website (www.cantargia.com), no later than three weeks before the meeting. Copies of the documents will be sent to shareholders who so request and who inform the company of their postal address. Shareholders are reminded of their right to, at the meeting, obtain information from the board of directors and CEO in accordance with Chapter 7 Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act.

Processing of personal data

For information on how your personal data is processed, see the integrity policy that is available on Euroclear's website: www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf. Cantargia AB's (publ) corporate registration number is 556791-6019 and its registered office is in Lund, Sweden.

This notice is a translation of a Swedish notice and in the event of any discrepancy between the language versions, the Swedish version shall prevail.

Lund, November 2024

Cantargia AB (publ)

The board of directors