

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel S.p.A. (ENLAY.PK), an Italian integrated electricity and gas company, reported Wednesday that its Group net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 climbed 38 percent to 5.87 billion euros from last year's 4.25 billion euros.



Group net ordinary income was 5.85 billion euros, up 16.2 percent from prior year's 5.03 billion euros.



EBITDA climbed 22.2 percent from last year to 18.60 billion euros, and ordinary EBITDA improved 6.5 percent to 17.45 billion euros, attributable to the positive contribution of the integrated businesses, led by the performance of renewable energy.



Revenues for the period, meanwhile, fell 17.1 percent to 57.63 billion euros from prior year's 69.53 billion euros.



The change primarily reflected a decrease in the quantities of electricity from thermal generation produced and in quantities of electricity and gas sold on end-user markets, amid declining prices.



These factors were partly offset by the positive contribution of sales of renewable energy and the performance of distribution grid operations.



Further, Enel's Board of Directors approved an interim dividend for 2024 of 0.215 euros per share, to be paid as from January 22, 2025, with a record date of January 21.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2024, Enel contineus to expect ordinary EBITDA between 22.1billion euros and 22.8 billion euros and net ordinary income between 6.6 billion euros and 6.8 billion euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News