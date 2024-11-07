

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms manufacturer, Thursday reported earnings before taxes of 247 million euros for the third quarter, higher than 146 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by increase in sales.



Net earnings increased to 135 million euros or 3.05 euros per share from 102 million euros or 2.36 euros per share last year.



Sales for the quarter grew to 2.453 billion euros from 1.758 billion euros in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company has confirmed its full-year outlook. It continues to expect sales to reach to about 10 billion euros for the year.



