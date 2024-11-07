

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. (KNBWF.PK), a manufacturer of beverages and pharmaceutical products, Thursday reported profit before tax of 156.005 billion yen for the nine months ended September 30, higher than 142.442 billion yen in the comparable period last year.



Net profit, however, decreased to 79.268 billion yen or 97.87 yen per share from 83.913 billion yen or 103.60 yen per share a year ago on higher tax expense.



Operating profit was 123.262 billion yen, up from 112.279 billion yen last year.



Revenue for the period grew 9.8 percent to 1,699.720 billion yen from 1,547.871 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full-year, the company expects net profit to decline 14.8 percent to 96 billion yen, while revenue is expected to increase 7.8 percent to 2,300 billion yen.



