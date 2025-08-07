

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK), a manufacturer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, on Thursday recorded a decline in net profit for the first-half, mainly due to higher expenses. However, the company recorded an increase in revenue, helped by the contributions from FANCL Corporation, which became a consolidated subsidiary of the company last year.



Profit before tax was JPY 83.761 billion as against JPY 108.541 billion last year. Operating income stood at JPY 68.723 billion, compared with JPY 80.890 billion a year ago. Normalized operating profit moved up to JPY 94.245 billion from the prior year's JPY 93.069 billion.



Other operating expenses increased to JPY 27.658 billion from JPY 16.581 billion a year ago. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were JPY 438.131 billion, higher than JPY 408.614 billion in 2024.



Kirin Holdings posted revenue of JPY 1.136 trillion, up from JPY 1.095 trillion in the previous year. Revenue from FANCL was JPY 54.4 billion, compared with JPY 0 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed its annual guidance.



For the 12-month period to December 31, Kirin Holdings continues to project a net profit of JPY 150 billion, up 157.7% from last year. Income per basic share is still anticipated to be at JPY 185.20.



The company still projects annual revenue of JPY 2.440 trillion, up 4.3% from the prior year.



For the full year, Kirin Holdings still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 74 per share, higher than last year's JPY 71 per share.



