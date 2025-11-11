

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. (KNBWY.PK) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY102.833 billion, or JPY126.94 per share. This compares with JPY79.268 billion, or JPY97.87 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to JPY1.756 trillion from JPY1.699 trillion last year.



Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY102.833 Bln. vs. JPY79.268 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY126.94 vs. JPY97.87 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.756 Tn vs. JPY1.699 Tn last year.



