TOKYO, Nov 13, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) completed a joint demonstration with Kirin Beverage Co., Ltd. and Kirin Group Logistics Co., Ltd. to establish the elemental technologies for automation of inbound and outbound warehouse operations at beverage warehouses, and truck loading and unloading. Going forward, the companies will pursue further development and verification with the aim of practical application.The joint demonstration, begun in August 2024, was conducted at LogiQ X Lab, a demonstration facility located within Yokohama Hardtech Hub (YHH), MHI's co-creation space in Honmoku, Yokohama, and at Kirin Group Logistics' Nishi-Nagoya facility and other sites.(*1)For this joint demonstration, MHI utilized a new type of unmanned forklift that is currently under development equipped with ΣSynX (Sigma Syncs)(*2), part of the "Smart Connections" solutions incorporating ΣSynX technology. The demonstration tests aimed to establish elemental technologies to enable flexible autonomous operation and safe human-machine coordination, including appropriate load assortment in warehouse work, altering of operational routes in response to changes in placement locations and storage conditions, and highly efficient storage methods.Through this joint demonstration, MHI has established the processes for future automation of the entire cargo handling process, including unloading of trucks, warehouse handling, and loading onto trucks, and was able to verify the effectiveness of these processes at actual logistics facilities.MHI categorized routine logistics warehouse work, which up to now has been conducted safely and efficiently through the expertise, experience and skill of operators, into the three areas of picking, inbound and outbound processes, and the loading and unloading of trucks, and progressively implemented measures incorporating ΣSynX for automation and intelligence. An automated picking solution for cargo handling inside the warehouse was put into operation in December 2024 at Kirin Group's Ebina Logistics Center in Kanagawa Prefecture.(*3) Based on the results of this joint demonstration, MHI will continue to work to enhance the scalability of its "Smart Connections" solutions in all areas of logistics and warehouse operations.Going forward, MHI will continue to contribute to society by more deeply developing "Smart Connections" solutions incorporating ΣSynX to address the various issues facing the logistics industry, including the shortage of logistics operators, improvement in working conditions, and the challenges posed by regulatory changes implemented in 2024 aimed at reducing working hours and waiting times for truck drivers.(*1) For more information on "MHI begins joint demonstration with the Kirin Group for automation of inbound and outbound warehouse processes, and loading and unloading of trucks", see the following press release.https://www.mhi.com/news/24082201.html(*2) ΣSynX is MHI's standard platform for synchronizing and coordinating various types of machinery systems. It brings together a range of digital technologies to make machinery systems intelligent and allow for optimized operation. For more information, see the following press release.https://www.mhi.com/news/23100501.html(*3) For more information on the joint demonstration with the Kirin Group for an automated picking solution, see the following press release.https://www.mhi.com/news/22112101.htmlOverview of the Joint Demonstration- PeriodAugust 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025- Demonstration sites(MHI)LogiQ X Lab demonstration facility at Yokohama Hardtech Hub (YHH)Demonstration facility at Kobe Shipyard(Kirin Group Logistics)Nishi-Nagoya facility- Demonstration content* Determination of operational processes, including manned work, assuming the introduction of warehouse inbound and outbound process solutions* Determination of operational processes, including manned work, assuming the introduction of unmanned forklifts for loading and unloading trucks* Determination of safety concepts, rules, operating conditions, and other standards for collaborative work with manned and unmanned forkliftsAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.