

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK), a British aerospace and defense major, said on Thursday that its trading for the period up to October 31, was in line with expectations.



Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO of Rolls-Royce, said: 'Continued good performance year to date gives us further confidence in the delivery of our 2024 guidance despite a supply chain environment which remains challenging. We are also making good progress towards our mid-term targets, with a front-end loaded delivery of profit and cash flow improvements. There is more we still need and want to do, as we expand the earnings and cash potential of Rolls-Royce.'



For the full year, the company has reaffirmed its underlying operating profit guidance of 2.1 billion pounds to 2.3 billion pounds.



Rolls-Royce is scheduled to release its annual earnings report on February 27, 2025.



