

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK) on Thursday said that it remains on track to deliver another strong performance for fiscal 2024, in line with the current guidance.



The company expects revenue to grow in the range of 6 percent to 8 percent and core operating profit to be in the range of $700 million to $730 million in 2024, in line with the previously upgraded guidance.



The London-based company that operates through three segments viz Injectables, Generics, and Branded also issued detailed guidance for each of the segments.



Excluding the Xellia acquisition, the Injectables revenue in 2024 is expected to grow in the range of 6 percent to 8 percent and core operating margin is expected between 36 percent and 37 percent.



The company reiterated its guidance for Branded revenue growth in the high-single digits in constant currency, or 6 percent to 8 percent on a reported basis, and for reported core operating margin to be around 25 percent.



Generics revenue is expected to grow in the range of 5 percent to 7 percent in 2024, and core operating margin is expected to be between 16 percent and 17 percent.



