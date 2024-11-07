Daimler Truck demonstrated remarkable resilience in the third quarter of 2024, despite economic headwinds in Europe. The commercial vehicle manufacturer reported revenue of €13.1 billion, a slight 5% year-on-year decline, yet surpassing analyst expectations. Adjusted EBIT reached €1.19 billion, also exceeding forecasts. Notably, the company's battery-electric vehicle segment saw a substantial 36% increase in sales, reaching 666 units. These figures underscore Daimler Truck's ability to navigate a challenging market environment effectively.

Optimistic Outlook and Electrification Focus

Despite a modest 4% decrease in new orders, Daimler Truck maintains an optimistic stance for the full year 2024. The company reaffirms its forecast, projecting sales between 460,000 and 480,000 vehicles and revenue ranging from €53 to €55 billion. The positive trajectory in electromobility could drive future growth, potentially strengthening the company's position in the evolving commercial vehicle market.

