

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey Plc. (TW.L), a residential developer in the UK, Thursday reaffirmed its full-year operating earnings guidance, in line with current market expectations.



For the year-to-date period, the company recorded a net private sales rate of 0.73, higher than 0.63, recorded in the same period last year. The cancellation rate was 15 percent, lower than the prior year's 18 percent.



Excluding the impact of bulk deals, net private sales rate was 0.68, higher than previous year's 0.57.



As of November 4, total order book, excluding joint ventures, stood at around 2.2 billion pounds, higher than around 1.9 billion pounds in 2023, representing 7,716 homes, compared with 7,042 homes a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect to deliver annual UK volumes excluding JVs towards the upper end of its guidance range of 9,500 to 10,000 homes, and to deliver operating profit in line with current market expectations.



Further, Taylor Wimpey, said: 'We have excellent visibility of our land pipeline to deliver growth from 2025, assuming a supportive market.'



