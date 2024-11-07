

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - John Wood Group Plc (WDGJF.PK, WG.L), an engineering services provider, reported that group adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was lower than last year, with growth in Consulting and Operations more than offset by a decline in our Projects business.



Group revenue for the third quarter was $1.486 billion, representing growth of 1% compared to $1.477 billion in the prior year, with strong growth in Operations offsetting lower revenue in Consulting and Projects.



Looking ahead for the full year 2024, the company has reaffirmed its guidance for high single digit growth in adjusted EBITDA, before the impact of disposals.



