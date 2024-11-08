

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRTAF.PK, FRAGF.PK) reported that its EBITDA for the nine-month period of 2024 increased to 380.0 million euros from 376.8 million euros in the previous year.



Revenues for the period grew 2.9% to 1.816 billion euros from 1.765 billion euros in the prior year.



The number of subscribers at freenet (Mobile Communications + TV) reached almost 10 million. This figure rose by 468.3 thousand to 9.961 million from the prior year's 9.493 million, mainly driven by the record growth of waipu.tv.



Due to this development, driven by the increasing revenues of the TV and Media segment, particularly waipu.tv, the company now expects moderate growth in revenues for the 2024 financial year, compared to the previously anticipated stable performance.



The company now expects EBITDA of 500 million euros to 515 million euros for the 2024 financial year, compared to the previous outlook of 495 million euros to 515 million euros.



The company projects annual free cash flow to be 270 million euros to 285 million euros, compared to the previous range of 260 million euros to 280 million euros.



The company noted that the guidance for the other financial and non-financial performance indicators remains unchanged.



