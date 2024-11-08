

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) announced that it has acquired more than one-third of FUJI SOFT with the completion of the first stage of its tender offer. FUJI SOFT's advisors, directors, and officers tendered approximately 90% of their share option.



Following the successful first tender offer, Offeror, an entity owned by investment funds managed by KKR, plans to commence a second tender offer in mid-November to acquire all remaining shares and share options of FUJI SOFT. The purchase price for the second tender offer is planned to be unchanged from the First Tender Offer at 8,800 yen per share, reflecting a 110.3% premium over the simple average closing price of FUJI SOFT's stock for the 12 months prior to October 2, 2023.



