Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.11.2024 07:10 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports EBITA of EUR 403 million in the first nine months of 2024

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (8 November 2024) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner, and formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first nine months 2024 results.

HIGHLIGHTS
• Gross profit increase of 6% to EUR 909 million (+8% on a constant currency basis)
• Operating EBITA increase of 1% to EUR 403 million (+3% on a constant currency basis)
• Free cash flow of EUR 299 million (first nine months of 2023: EUR 364 million)
• Cash earnings of EUR 4.67 (first nine months of 2023: EUR 4.68)
• Strengthening of our position in all operating segments through 12 acquisitions year to date

Valerie Diele-Braun, CEO: "I am pleased to report solid results for the first nine months of the year, despite the volatile global economic environment. On a forex adjusted basis, we delivered gross profit growth of 8% and an increase in operating EBITA of 3%. All segments contributed to our organic operating EBITA growth of 5% in the third quarter. Furthermore, we successfully expanded our global network and product portfolio by three acquisitions in EMEA and Latin America. We continue to look for opportunities to further strengthen our business through expansion of our product portfolio and by selective acquisitions, whilst remaining focused on optimising our commercial and operational excellence."

Attached, the full press release in PDF format.

Attachment

  • PR_IMCD first nine months of 2024 results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bca39a99-6384-4b93-aedd-df65e8057b8f)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.