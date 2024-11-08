

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automobile major Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK) reported Friday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of parent climbed 43.9 percent to 217.45 billion yen from last year's 151.11 billion yen. Earnings per share increased to 112.71 yen from 77.93 yen a year ago.



Operating profit climbed 40.7 percent from last year to 334.95 billion yen.



Net sales went up 11.7 percent to 2.86 trillion yen from 2.56 trllion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Suzuki Motor now expects profit attributable to owners of parent of 350 billion yen or 181.42 yen per share, up 10.4 percent from last year, and operating income of 550 billion yen, 11.4 percent higher than last year.



Suzuki previously expected net profit of 310 billion yen, down 2.2 percent from last year, and operating income of 480 billion yen, a decline of 2.8 percent.



Further, the company continues to expect net sales of 5.6 trillion yen, a growth of 4.5 percent from the prior year.



In Japan, Suzuki Motor shares closed Friday's trading at 1,459.50 yen, down 3.47 percent.



