

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Sony Group Corp. (SON.L, SNE) reported Friday higher profit and sales in its second quarter. The company further maintained fiscal year earnings forecast, and updated sales outlook.



For the second quarter, net income attributable to the stockholders was 338.50 billion yen or 55.74 yen per share, compared to 200.11 billion yen or 32.35 yen per share last year.



Operating income grew to 455.08 billion yen from last year's 263.01 billion yen.



Total sales and financial services revenue for the quarter grew to 2.91 trillion yen from 2.83 trillion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Sony continues to expect attributable profit of 980 billion yen, up 1 percent from last year, and operating income at 1.31 trillion yen, a growth of 8.4 percent year-over-year.



The company now expects sales to decline 2.4 percent to 12.71 trillion yen, compared to previous estimate of a decline 3.2 percent to 12.61 trillion yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News