

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK), a German real-estate company, on Friday recorded a loss of 255.5 million euros for first nine-month period of the year, narrower than 1.30 billion euros, posted for the same period last year.



Excluding items, earnings before taxes slipped to 0.97 euro per share from prior year's 1.08 euros per share.



Adjusted EBT from continuing operations stood at 384.1 million euros, lower than 428.7 million euros in 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations stood at 489.2 million euros as against last year's 496.8 million euros.



As of September 30, Net Asset Value or NAV was 16.606 billion euros, compared with 16.976 billion euros on December 31, 2023.



NAV per share was down at 41.84 euros as of September 30, compared with 42.77 euros on December 31, 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA Rental was 473.6 million euros, down from last year's 480.4 million euros.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News