DJ Zentra Group plc: Admission to the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Admission to the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market 
08-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, TOGETHER WITH ANY DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE, SHALL BE DEEMED TO CONSTITUTE AN ADMISSION 
DOCUMENT FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET RULES FOR ISSUERS - ACCESS. IT HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED OR REVIEWED BY 
THE AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE OR THE FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY. 
8 November 2024 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group") 
Admission to the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market 
Zentra Group PLC, a UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of 
England, is pleased to announce that trading of its ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each ("Shares") consisting of 38,678,333 
Shares is expected to commence at 8:00am on 22 November 2024 on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market (" 
Admission") under the ticker symbol ZNT and with its existing ISIN number GB00BLF79495, SEDOL number BLF7949 and LEI 
number 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23. 
About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) is a property development and management Company. It focuses on 
the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. 
The Company is currently listed on the Equity Shares (Transition) Segment for commercial companies previously on the 
Standard listing segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website 
www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. 
Information pursuant to AQSE Access Rule 6.2 
The Company was incorporated and registered in England and Wales as a public limited company on 21 July 2020 under the 
Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") with the name One Heritage Group plc and with a registered number 12757649. It changed 
its name on 17 October 2024 to Zentra Group PLC. The registered office and principal place of business in the United 
Kingdom is 80 Mosley Street, Manchester, United Kingdom, M2 3FX. The Company's website address is www.zentragroup.co.uk 
The information contained in the Listing Prospectus (December 2020) published in connection with the admission of the 
Company's Shares to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market is 
incorporated by reference to this announcement. The Listing Prospectus is available at https://zentragroup.co.uk/ 
one-heritage-plc-investors-centre/financial-reports-presentations/ 
Strategy, Performance and Business Environment 
The information contained in the announcement entitled "Strategic Update and Market Listing" ("Strategic Update RNS") 
published by the Company on 2 October 2024 in connection with the Company's strategy and objectives and is incorporated 
by reference to this announcement. The Strategic Update RNS is available at https://zentragroup.co.uk/ 
strategic-update-and-market-listing/ 
The information contained in the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2022, the annual report for the year ended 30 
June 2023 and the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2024 ("2024 Annual Report") published by the Company are 
incorporated by reference to this announcement. The 2024 Annual Report is available at  https://zentragroup.co.uk/ 
one-heritage-plc-investors-centre/financial-reports-presentations 
Whilst there have been no material changes in the Company's borrowing and funding structure since publication of the 
2024 Annual Report, the Strategic Update RNS and the RNS on the Lending Facility on 29 October 2024 sets out the 
Company's proposed restructuring of debt and capital allocation, including the strategic investment in the One Victoria 
project in Manchester, sale of completed inventory and termination of its existing loan facility with One Heritage 
Property Development Limited (Hong Kong) and entry into a new loan agreement with OH UK Holdings Limited. 
Except as disclosed in the Strategic Update RNS on 2 October 2024 and the RNS on the Lending Facility on 29 October 
2024, there has been no significant change in the financial position of the Company since 30 June 2024, the date to 
which the 2024 Annual Report was prepared. 
The Directors will continue to review the Company's dividend policy with reference to opportunities in the market and 
managements' certainty in generating growing recurring distributions in future periods. In the future, it is expected 
that investor returns will be a combination of both dividends and capital growth. 
Risk Factors 
 1. Strategy: Government regulation, planning policy and land availability 
A risk exists that changes in the regulatory environment may affect the conditions and time taken to obtain planning 
approval and technical requirements including changes to Building Regulations or Environmental Regulations, increasing 
the challenge of providing quality homes where they are most needed. Such changes may also impact our ability to meet 
our margin or site return on capital employed (ROCE) hurdle rates (this ratio can help to understand how well a company 
is generating profits from its capital as it is put to use). An inability to secure sufficient consented land and 
strategic land options at appropriate cost and quality in the right locations to enhance communities, could affect our 
ability to grow sales volumes and/or meet our margin and site ROCE hurdle rates. The Group mitigates against these 
risks by liaising regularly with experts and officials to understand where and when changes may occur. In addition, the 
Group monitors proposals by Government to ensure the achievement of implementable planning consents that meet local 
requirements and that exceed current and expected statutory requirements. The Group regularly reviews land currently 
owned, committed and pipeline prospects, underpinned with robust key business control where all land acquisitions are 
subject to formal appraisal and approved by the senior executive team. 
 2. Delivery: Inadequate controls or failures in compliance will impact the Group performance. 
 A risk exists of failure to achieve excellence in construction, such as design and construction defects, deviation 
from environmental standards, or through an inability to develop and implement new and innovative construction methods. 
This could increase costs, expose the Group to future remediation liabilities, and result in poor product quality, 
reduced selling prices and sales volumes. To mitigate this, the Group liaises with technical experts to ensure 
compliance with all regulations around design and materials, along with external engineers through approved panels. It 
also has detailed build programmes supported by a robust quality assurance. 
3. Operations: Availability and cost of raw materials, sub-contractors, and suppliers 
A risk exists that not adequately responding to shortages or increased costs of materials and skilled labour or the 
failure of a key supplier, may lead to increased costs and delays in construction. It may also impact our ability to 
achieve disciplined growth in the provision of high-quality homes. 
The Group no-longer participates in in-house construction of residential development projects. It is reducing its 
exposure to providing services for the development of Co-Living projects for related parties and has also chosen an 
approach to the delivery of our development projects by appointing a principal contractor after a period of due 
diligence, which we believe will deliver the best shareholder value through cost certainty. 
4. People and culture: Attracting and retaining high-calibre employees 
A risk exists that increasing competition for skills may mean we are unable to recruit and/or retain the best people. 
Having sufficient skilled employees is critical to delivery of the Company, whilst maintaining excellence in all of our 
other strategic priorities. 
To mitigate this the Company has a number of People Strategy programmes which include development, training and 
succession planning, remuneration benchmarking against competitors, and monitoring of employee turnover, absence 
statistics and feedback from exit interviews. 
5. Finance & Liquidity: Availability of finance and working capital 
 A risk exists that lack of sufficient borrowing and surety facilities to settle liabilities and/or an ability to 
manage working capital, may mean that we are unable to respond to changes in the economic environment, and take 
advantage of appropriate land buying and operational opportunities to deliver strategic priorities. 
To minimise this risk, the Group has a disciplined operating framework with an appropriate capital structure together 
with forecasting of working capital and external funding requirements. Management have stress tested the Group 
resilience to ensure the funding available is sufficient. This process has regular management and Board attention to 
review the most appropriate funding strategy to drive the Company Treasury updates, and we gain market intelligence and 
availability of finance from in-house and experienced sector Treasury advisers. 
6. External Factors: Economic environment, including housing demand and mortgage availability 
A risk exists that changes in the world and UK macroeconomic environment may lead to falling demand or tightened 
mortgage availability, upon which most of our customers are reliant, thus potentially reducing the affordability of our 
homes. This could result in reduced sales volumes and affect our ability to deliver targeted returns. To mitigate this 
risk, the Group partners with a network of overseas agents, tapping into overseas investor and private individual 
demand, in particular in Hong Kong, China and Singapore with the majority of overseas purchasers being cash buyers. The

